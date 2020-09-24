AP LACET, AP PGLCET admit card out at sche.ap.gov.in (Image: Pexels/Representational)

AP LAWCET, AP PGLCET admit card 2020: The Sri Krishna Devaraya University, Ananthapuramu has released the admit card for Andhra Pradesh Law Common Entrance Test (AP LAWCET) and AP PGLCET – entrance test for admission to postgraduate courses in law at its official website — sche.ap.gov.in. The exam is scheduled to be held on October 1 from 3 pm to 4:30 pm and the answer key will be released the next day on October 2.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the exam will be held amid strict precautions. Candidates will have to wear a mask and carry sanitisers to the exam hall. As per rules, students will also have to carry their admit cards to the exam venue for identification and verification. To download the admit card or hall ticket candidates need to follow these steps –

AP LAWCET, AP PGLCET admit card 2020: How to download

Step 1: Visit sche.ap.gov.in

Step 2: Click on LAWCET link

Read | COVID positive candidates not allowed to take CLAT 2020

Step 3: Click on the admit card link

Step 4: Log-in using details

Step 5: Admit card will be available, download

The test consists of three parts. The total number of questions will be 120 and the duration of the test is 90 minutes, each question will be of one mark. The exam will be conducted in English and Telugu.

Qualifying marks in AP LAWCET are 35 per cent marks or 42 marks out of 120 with no minimum marks for SC, ST candidates for ranking. The same is 25 per cent marks or 30 marks out of 120 for AP PGLCET candidates barring SC, ST students, as per rules.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd