Friday, July 08, 2022

AP LAWCET 2022 admit card released; here’s how to download online

AP LAWCET 2022 admit card: All the students who have registered for AP LAWCET 2022,can download their admit card from cets.apsche.gov.in

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
July 8, 2022 11:26:34 am
AP LAWCET Admit card 2022AP LAWCET 2022 admit card can be downloaded from cets.apsche.gov.in (Representative image)

AP LAWCET 2022 admit card: Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education(APSCHE) has released the admit card for AP LAWCET 2022 today – July 8, 2022. Candidates who have registered for AP common entrance test (AP LAWCET 2022) will be able download admit card at the official website – cets.apsche.gov.in

Candidates who fail to carry their admit cards to the examination hall will not be allowed to take the AP LAWCET exam. AP LAWCET 2022 is scheduled to be conducted on July 13, 2022 from 3 pm to 4:30 pm.

AP LAWCET 2022 Hall Ticket 2022: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official website -cets.apsche.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link that reads ‘AP LAWCET 2022’ on the homepage.

Step 3: Now, on the new page, click on the link that reads ‘Download Hall Ticket for LAWCET’.

Step 4: Enter your application number, DOB, and other important information as required.

Step 5: Your AP LAWCET 2022 Hall Ticket will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download and take a printout for future use.

AP LAWCET 2022 Exam Guidelines

Candidates appearing for the AP LAWCET exam should follow the exam instructions given below:

– Candidates must reach the exam centre one hour from the commencement of the test.

– Keep the hall ticket safe; it will be required at the time of test and later at the time of admission.

– Candidates are not permitted into the examination hall after the scheduled time.

– Any kind of study material, communication devices & electronic gadgets will not be permitted in the examination hall.

Notably, the Andhra Pradesh Law Common Entrance Test, AP LAWCET is an entrance exam held for students who wish to seek admission into the 3-year or 5-year law courses, LLB in various law colleges available in the state of Andhra Pradesh. Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam conducts LAWCET on behalf of APSCHE.

