AP Inter Results 2026 Live Updates: How to check BIEAP Inter 1st, 2nd year results at bie.ap.gov.in

Students can check the BIEAP Board Class 12 result 2026 on its official websites – bie.ap.gov.in and resultsbie.ap.gov.in, once the results are released.(Representative/Express Photo)

Inter Results 2026 AP 1st 2nd Year Live Updates: The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) will be declaring the Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) results by next week, reports suggest. Students can check the BIEAP Board first and second year exam result 2026 on its official websites – bie.ap.gov.in and resultsbie.ap.gov.in, once the results are released. Additionally, students can check their BIEAP 12th result and pass status on the IE Education portal.

BIEAP IPE was conducted from February 24 to March 23, 2026. The Intermediate exams were scheduled in a single shift across the state, from 9 am to 12 noon. The timetable was issued by Dr Narayana Bharat Gupta, the BIE secretary. As per the notified schedule, practical examinations for general courses were conducted between February 1 and February 10, 2026.

Story continues below this ad The IPE hall ticket for these exams was released on January 24, 2026. Students are advised to keep this document handy as it contains the necessary information to log in on the official website to check the results. Last year, the BIEAP had announced the Class 11 and 12 Andhra Pradesh board results on April 12. AP Inter results 2025 recorded a 70% pass rate for Class 11 (first year) and 83% for 2nd year students (second year) in 2025. The first-year exams commenced on March 1 and ended on March 19, 2025. While the second-year exams began on March 3 and concluded on March 20 with the Geography exam. Live Updates Apr 12, 2026 01:45 PM IST AP Inter Results 2026 Live Updates: Results in press conference? Along with the result link, BIEAP will hold an official press conference. Key statistics including overall pass percentage, gender-wise data, and district-level performance will be shared during this briefing. Apr 12, 2026 01:40 PM IST AP Inter Results 2026 Live Updates: When were exams held? The AP Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) 2026 for 1st year students were conducted from February 23 to March 25, 2026. The 2nd year examinations ran from February 24 to March 23, 2026. Apr 12, 2026 01:35 PM IST AP Inter Results 2026 Live Updates: Results on DigiLocker AP Inter results 2026 will also be accessible on DigiLocker. Students can log in using their Aadhaar number or registered mobile number, navigate to 'Education', select Andhra Pradesh, and then find their Class 11 or Class 12 marksheet. Apr 12, 2026 01:30 PM IST AP Inter Results 2026 Live Updates: How many students particpated? More than 10.57 lakh students registered for AP Inter IPE 2026 this year. Of these, more than 5.31 lakh appeared for the 1st year exams and approximately 5.26 lakh appeared for the 2nd year examinations. Apr 12, 2026 01:20 PM IST AP Inter Results 2026 Live Updates: Websites to check Students must keep these websites ready — bie.ap.gov.in, resultsbie.ap.gov.in, and bieap.apcfss.in. Apr 12, 2026 01:02 PM IST AP Inter Results 2026 Live Updates: When will results be declared? BIEAP to declare results by next week at bie.ap.gov.in and resultsbie.ap.gov.in For the inter exams, students will need to score a minimum of 33% marks to qualify their exams. In 2024, the pass percentage for Class 11 general students was 67%, while for Class 12 general students it was 78%. To qualify for the exams, students are required to score a minimum of 33% marks. Those who fail to qualify for this criterion will be required to appear for the supplementary exams. The applications for Recounting (RC) and Re-Verification (RV) of answer scripts usually begin after the exam results have been announced and close after a week. Last year, the Board had allowed students to apply for the same from April 13 to April 22, 2025. The AP Inter Supplementary Exams (IPASE) were conducted from May 12 to May 20, 2025.

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