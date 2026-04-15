AP Intermediate 1st 2nd Year Results 2026: When and from where to download marks memo at resultsbie.ap.gov.in

Andhra Pradesh AP Inter Results 2026: The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) has announced that it will declare the AP Intermediate 1st and 2nd Year Results 2026 today at 10:31 am. The announcement ends weeks of anxious anticipation for AP inter students who sat the Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) earlier this year. Once declared, students will be able to check their results online through the official portals of BIEAP — resultsbie.ap.gov.in. AP IPE 1st and 2nd year results can be checked at education.indianexpress.com. Click here for AP IPE second year result link, and click here for IPE first year result direct link.

This year, more than 10.57 lakh students registered for the Inter examinations, including over 5.31 lakh first-year candidates and around 5.26 lakh second-year students. The board conducted the AP Intermediate examinations for the 1st Year from February 23 to March 24, 2026, and for the 2nd Year from February 24 to March 23, 2026.

AP Minister Lokesh Nara also posted on his ‘X’ handle: Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) 2026 results for 1st & 2nd year students will be out on April 15 from 10:31 AM onwards. Check instantly at resultsbie.ap.gov.in or skip the queues – just send a “Hi” to Mana Mitra on📱WhatsApp (9552300009) and get your result in seconds.

AP Inter Results 2026: When and where to check

Once declared, students will be able to check their results online through the official portals of BIEAP — bie.ap.gov.in. Apart from the official website, students can access intermediate results via SMS. To access results via SMS, students can send their registration number to 56263.

In addition, the IE Education portal will also provide students with their BIEAP 2nd year result and pass status. Students will be able to check results on WhatsApp by sending Hi to Mana Mitra at 9552300009

Candidates can visit the official website bie.ap.gov.in, locate and click on the link for “IPE February/March 2026 First and Second Year Results,” enter the required login details such as roll number, date of birth or full name as per SSC records, along with the security captcha, and submit the details to access the result page. Students must secure at least 35 per cent in each subject to qualify.

Last year, the AP Inter 1st and 2nd-year results were released on April 12 at 11 am. As per the previous years’ pass percentage data, around 69 per cent of students passed in 2025, compared to 69.46 per cent in 2024, 67.27 per cent in 2023, and 68.68 per cent in 2022. The overall pass percentage of boys in the AP Inter 2nd Year result 2025 was 62%, while girls recorded a significantly stronger performance at 74%