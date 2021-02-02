AP Intermediate Exam Time Table 2021 released, 2020 students can appear to improve score

AP Intermediate Exam Time Table 2021: The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP), Vijaywada will hold the exams for the first year and second year inter students from May 5 onwards. The exams will be held from 9 am to noon. The ethics and human values exam will be held on March 23 and the environmental education exam will be conducted on March 27. Practical exams will be held from March 21 to April 24, as per the official notice.

Candidates can check their detailed date sheet or exam schedule here –

As the supplementary exams were not conducted in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all the first-year and second-year students can improve their performance in IPE March 2021 exams. The second-year students who were awarded pass marks in subjects they had failed in 2020 can also appear for improvement exam in those subjects. This provision will only be available till 2021 exams, as per the BIEAP notice.