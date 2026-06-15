AP Inter Supply Results 2026: 1st, 2nd year IPE results likely this week at bie.ap.gov.in

The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) is likely to declare the results of the Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) Supplementary exams this week. Once released, the IPE results will be available on the board’s official website, bie.ap.gov.in. To view more updates on AP Inter results, admissions and more, the 1st and 2nd year students can check

Additionally, students can also check their results at IE Education Portal and on WhatsApp by sending a ‘Hi’ to Mana Mithtra (95523 00009). The supplementary exam was held between May 21 to June 4, 2026. The practical exams were conducted between June 7 and June 11.

To check the results of the BIEAP compartment exam, go to the official website and then search for the ‘IPASE results’ for both 1st and 2nd year. After that, enter the required credentials and click submit. The AP Inter results will appear on your screen. Download and save it for future reference.