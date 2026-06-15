AP Inter Supply Results 2026: 1st, 2nd year IPE results likely this week at bie.ap.gov.in

The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) is likely to declare the results of the Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) Supplementary exams this week. Once released, the IPE results will be available on the board’s official website, bie.ap.gov.in. To view more updates on AP Inter results, admissions and more, the 1st and 2nd year students can check
Additionally, students can also check their results at IE Education Portal and on WhatsApp by sending a ‘Hi’ to Mana Mithtra (95523 00009). The supplementary exam was held between May 21 to June 4, 2026. The practical exams were conducted between June 7 and June 11.
To check the results of the BIEAP compartment exam, go to the official website and then search for the ‘IPASE results’ for both 1st and 2nd year. After that, enter the required credentials and click submit. The AP Inter results will appear on your screen. Download and save it for future reference.
Once the AP Supply exams results are out, APSCHE will also publish the AP EAMCET/ EAPCET results.
This year, the pass percentage for AP 1st year and 2nd year during the main exam was 77 per cent and 81 per cent, respectively. A total of 10,57,312 students had appeared for the students. Out of them, 5,31,171 students were from 1st year, while 5,26,141 students were from 2nd year.
The main exam for AP Intermediate was held between February 23 to March 25 for 1st year and on February 24 to March 23, 2026 for the 2nd year.