AP Inter Supply Results 2019 Manabadi LIVE Updates: Over 5 lakh students appeared for AP Inter supply exams

AP Inter Supply 1st, 2nd Year Results 2019 LIVE Updates: The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) will be releasing the results of 1st, 2nd year advanced supplementary examinations on June 13 after 4 pm at Vijawada. The annual AP Intermediate exam results were released on April 12. The students who had appeared for the IPASE the examination can check the results through the official website- bieap.gov.in. Apart from the official website, the results can be checked at manabadi.com, manabadi.co.in.

Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh, had released the hall tickets for the 1st and 2nd year 2019 Intermediate supplementary examination on Friday, May 10. A total of 10.17 lakh students appeared of which, 6.3 lakh passed in the annual exams. Nearly 5 lakh students appeared for the Intermediate Supply exams.

AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2019: How to check on mobile

Step 1: Open a browser on your mobile

Step 2: Type the official website in the address bar

Step 3: Wait for homepage to load

Step 4: Find the link ‘click here for results’, click

Step 5: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 6: In the provided fields enter the required details

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen

The Board of Intermediate Education allows the candidates to apply for recounting by paying Rs 100 per paper and photocopy. The reverification of the answer book will be supplied on payment of Rs 600 per paper. The scripts are obtained from the camps and carefully scrutinised for any mistake in totaling, posting and omission of bits