AP Inter Supply results 2019 date: BIEAP to announce result of IPASE by this week

AP Inter Supply results 2019: The results of Andhra Pradesh (AP) Board intermediate supplementary exams are likely to release this week. As per partner website manabadi.com, the inter result will be out on June 15. All those students who had appeared for the same can check their respective results at bieap.gov.in. Apart from the official website, the results are available at results.cgg.gov.in,educationandhra.com, manabadi.com and manabadi.co.in.

The IPASE exams are held for those students who flunk in a subject or two. The supplementary examinations were held from May 14 to May 22. Last year the result was out on June 12 and the exams were held from May 14 to May 22. According to BIEAP, 10.17 lakh students appeared for the annual AP Inter first and second year examinations.

As per a press note, the Inter exams were conducted in 1430 centres across the state where 5.10 lakh students appeared for the first year exam, while 5.17 lakh students had sat for the second year exams this year.

AP Inter Supply results 2019: How to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: Click on the link for results

Step 3: In the provided fields enter the required details

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

For the first time, the second year students in Andhra Pradesh were given grades rather than the marks. In the first year, 13,966 students have secured 10/10 GPA and 9,340 second-year students have secured 10/10 GPA.