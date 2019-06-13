AP Inter Supply result 2019 declared: How to check at bieap.gov.in, apbie.apcfss.in

AP Inter Supply results 2019: The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) has declared the result of Andhra Pradesh (AP) Board intermediate supplementary first and second year exams today, June 13. Candidates can check the results at the official site of Andhra Pradesh intermediate board — bieap.gov.in and apbie.apcfss.in. Apart from the official website, the results will be available on educationandhra.com, manabadi.com and manabadi.co.in.

LIVE Updates of AP Inter Supply results 2019

Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examination (IPASE) exams are conducted for students who have failed in one or two subjects. Around 5.1 lakh students appeared for the first year exams and 5.17 lakh students appeared for the second year exams, which were held between May 14 and May 22 this year.

AP Inter Supply results 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website bieap.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: Enter the required details in the field provided

Step 4: Click submit

Step 5: Your result will be displayed

Step 6: Download and take a print out for future reference

The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) declared the results of the first and second year Intermediate exams on April 12 this year, where nearly 10.6 lakh students appeared for the exam but only 6.3 lakh students passed it.