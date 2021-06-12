AP Inter, SSC exams: We might conduct exams in July if Covid infection comes down, says minister

Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Minister Adimulapu Suresh on Friday said the state is pondering on conducting the SSC and Intermediate second year exams considering the future of students. As per news agency ANI, he said that cancellation of examinations will only be pursued as the last resort. The future of the students is the government’s priority and the decision will be taken based on the same.

“Conducting competitive exams like JEE and NEET will also be taken into consideration. Once the severity of the COVID infection comes down and the conducive atmosphere prevails, then only the exam schedule will be announced. Most probably, the exams may be conducted in July,” he further added.

Read | Give weightage to Class 10, 11 scores in Class 12 results: Manish Sisodia to Education Minister

The CBSE Class 12 board exams were cancelled by the central government in the wake of the second wave of Covid-19. Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that the safety and health of the students are a top most priority for the government. Many states followed suit and cancelled the state board exams including Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Goa among others.

However, Assam will be conducting the state board exams once the environment is conducive to conduct the exam, as per the recent statement made by the state Chief Minister. Karnataka has also gone ahead with the decision to conduct Class 10 board exams, however, it has cancelled the II PU (Class 12) board exams.