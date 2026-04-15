AP Inter Results 2026 Direct Link: Websites to check Inter 1st and 2nd year results

Inter 1st 2nd Year Results AP 2026:The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) will declared the AP Intermediate 1st and 2nd Year Results 2026 today at 10:31 am. As announced by AP Minister Lokesh Nara, the IPE results can be checked at 10:31 am onwards at the official website, bie.ap.gov.in. Students will be able to check results on WhatsApp by sending Hi to Mana Mitra at 9552300009.

LIVE UPDATES | AP Inter 1st 2nd Year Results 2026: How can I download my marks memo?

AP IPE 1st and 2nd year marks memo can be downloaded at education.indianexpress.com. Click here for AP IPE second year result link, and click here for IPE first year result direct link.