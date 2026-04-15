AP Inter Results 2026 Direct Link: Websites to check Inter 1st and 2nd year results

Inter 1st 2nd Year Results AP 2026:The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) will declared the AP Intermediate 1st and 2nd Year Results 2026 today at 10:31 am. As announced by AP Minister Lokesh Nara, the IPE results can be checked at 10:31 am onwards at the official website, bie.ap.gov.in. Students will be able to check results on WhatsApp by sending Hi to Mana Mitra at 9552300009.
LIVE UPDATES | AP Inter 1st 2nd Year Results 2026: How can I download my marks memo?
AP IPE 1st and 2nd year marks memo can be downloaded at education.indianexpress.com. Click here for AP IPE second year result link, and click here for IPE first year result direct link.
Candidates are advised to rely only on these portals to avoid misinformation or delays while accessing their marks memo.
AP Inter Results 2026 [Link]: How to Check Marks
To check the AP IPE result 2026, students should visit the official website, click on the IPE result link, enter their roll number and date of birth in the login window, and submit details to view and download their marks memo.
ALSO READ | How to check AP Inter results 2026 online, via WhatsApp
Students need their roll number and date of birth to check results. The marks memo will include student name, hall ticket number, subject-wise marks, total marks, grades, and qualifying status, which should be verified carefully after downloading.
Students can also check AP IPE results via Mana Mitra by accessing the service platform and entering their hall ticket number. Once activated, the system displays result details, offering an alternative method to access marks without visiting official websites.