AP Inter Class 12 result 2021: Assessment criteria released for marks evaluation

The Andhra Pradesh state government has devised assessment criteria for the Intermediate second year result 2021. As per the said criteria, the board will consider 30 per cent marks obtained in the top three subjects of class 10, then 70 per cent of subject-wise marks in the intermediate first year to calculate the inter marks. Moreover, the marks for practical exams will be awarded as per the results as tests were already completed.

Earlier, the Andhra Pradesh government had told the Supreme Court that it will be able to conduct class 12 exams successfully as there are no reliable alternatives to assess the students. The state government said it will tentatively hold the Intermediate second year examination in the last week of July and the timetable would be issued shortly.

However, after the Supreme Court’s counter on the matter, the Andhra Pradesh government told the Supreme Court that it has cancelled the class 12 examination which was to be conducted by the state board, and would declare the results of the internal assessment by July 31.

After the cancellation of the CBSE class 12 board examination by the Prime Minister, several states followed the suit and cancelled the state board exams. Each state has devised its own evaluation criteria for class 12 result assessment. The top court had directed all the state boards to declare the results before July 31 to maintain uniformity and ensure a smooth admission process across universities.