AP Inter Hall Ticket 2026 (Soon): How to download 1st, 2nd year admit cards at bie.ap.gov.in, via Whatsapp

BIEAP AP Intermediate 1st, 2nd Year Hall Ticket 2026 Download Direct Link: Once issued, candidates appearing for the examinations will be able to access and download their admit cards from the official website — bie.ap.gov.in.

By: Education Desk
3 min readNew DelhiFeb 13, 2026 11:17 AM IST
bie.ap.gov.inOfficial website link to download BIEAP inter admit card: bie.ap.gov.in
AP Inter Hall Ticket 2026 Download: The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) is likely release the AP Inter hall ticket 2026 for first- and second-year intermediate students today. The first and second year students appearing for their IPE will be able to access and download their admit cards from the official website — bie.ap.gov.in. The AP Inter first-year (Class 11) theory examinations will be conducted from February 23 to March 24, 2026. The exams will take place in a single shift across the state, from 9 am to 12 noon.

Meanwhile, the second-year (Class 12) theory examinations are scheduled from February 24 to March 23, 2026. These exams will also be held in one shift, between 9 am and 12 noon. In case students find a discrepancy in their Intermediate Public Exams admit card, they can inform their respective school principal. Corrections, if required, will be processed through the Regional Inspection Officer (RIO) or the District Intermediate Education Officer (DIEO) before the commencement of the examination.

To download the AP first and second year hall ticket 2026, students need to enter their first or second year hall ticket number, date of birth, full name, and security captcha code in the login window.

Step 1: Go to the official website of BIEAP – bie.ap.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the direct link that reads, “Hall Tickets (First & Second Year) IPE 2026 Download”

Step 3: A new login window will appear on the screen

Step 4: Fill out the login details, such as the student’s name, date of birth and security captcha code

Step 5: The AP Inter 2nd year hall ticket 2026 will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download and take a printout of it for future reference

To download the AP first or second year hall ticket via WhatsApp application, students need to type “Hi” to the given number 95523 00009, then select “Education Services” and enter the required details.

In the AP Inter Public Exams (IPE) exams last year, a total of 10,17,102 students appeared in first and second years. This includes 5,25,848 students in the first year and 4,91,254 in the second year. Among them, 9,09,325 were general category students – 4,87,295 from the first year and 4,22,030 from the second year. Candidates are encouraged to frequently visit the official BIEAP website for the latest notifications regarding hall ticket release, exam updates, and related announcements.

 

