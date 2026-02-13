AP Inter Hall Ticket 2026 (Soon): How to download 1st, 2nd year admit cards at bie.ap.gov.in, via Whatsapp

AP Inter Hall Ticket 2026 Download: The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) is likely release the AP Inter hall ticket 2026 for first- and second-year intermediate students today. The first and second year students appearing for their IPE will be able to access and download their admit cards from the official website — bie.ap.gov.in. The AP Inter first-year (Class 11) theory examinations will be conducted from February 23 to March 24, 2026. The exams will take place in a single shift across the state, from 9 am to 12 noon.

AP Inter 1st, 2nd year Hall Ticket Download 2026 Live Update

Meanwhile, the second-year (Class 12) theory examinations are scheduled from February 24 to March 23, 2026. These exams will also be held in one shift, between 9 am and 12 noon. In case students find a discrepancy in their Intermediate Public Exams admit card, they can inform their respective school principal. Corrections, if required, will be processed through the Regional Inspection Officer (RIO) or the District Intermediate Education Officer (DIEO) before the commencement of the examination.