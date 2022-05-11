AP Inter board exam scheduled for today postponed amid Asani Cyclone warning

May 11, 2022 9:28:29 am
Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh has postpones the inter examinations slated for today, i;e May 11 amid the Asani cyclone warning in the state. The rest of the examination schedule from May 12 remains unchanged. The examination centre venues and the timings of the examination are unchanged.
As per the official notification, the postponed exam will now be held on May 25, 2022. It is recommended that candidates must visit the official website – http://www.bse.ap.gov.in for more updates and fresh information.
Cyclone Asani, which formed in the Bay of Bengal, is likely to come near the coast of Andhra Pradesh Wednesday. The ‘severe cyclonic storm’ is expected to gradually weaken into a ‘cyclonic storm’ today, and then into a depression by Thursday morning.
🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️
For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-