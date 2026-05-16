AP Inter supplementary exam hall ticket out; exams from May 21 to June 4

The exam will be held in two shifts (representative image/ Express photo)

AP Inter supplementary hall ticket released, 2026: The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) have released the admit card for the Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examinations (IPASE) May 2026 on their official website. Students who have applied for the exam can now download their AP Inter IPASE hall ticket from the bie.ap.gov.in.

The AP Intermediate supplementary exam 2026 for both the 1st and 2nd year will be conducted between May 21 to June 4. The results were declared for the Andhra Pradesh board exam on April 15, for the science, arts, and commerce streams. The pass percentage for the 1st year was 77 per cent, while for 2nd year, the pass percentage was 81 per cent.