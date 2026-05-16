AP Inter supplementary exam hall ticket out; exams from May 21 to June 4

AP Inter supplementary hall ticket released, 2026: The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) have released the admit card for the Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examinations (IPASE) May 2026 on their official website. Students who have applied for the exam can now download their AP Inter IPASE hall ticket from the bie.ap.gov.in.
The AP Intermediate supplementary exam 2026 for both the 1st and 2nd year will be conducted between May 21 to June 4. The results were declared for the Andhra Pradesh board exam on April 15, for the science, arts, and commerce streams. The pass percentage for the 1st year was 77 per cent, while for 2nd year, the pass percentage was 81 per cent.
To download the hall ticket from the official website, students have to enter their IPASE May 2026 roll number or hall ticket number of the previous exam, for second year students, and their date of birth to download the AP Inter Supplementary hall ticket 2026.
Candidates should carefully check their name, exam medium and subjects mentioned in the hall ticket. If there is any mistake, it should be corrected by the college principal. No student will be allowed to write the exam without an AP Inter supply hall ticket issued by the BIE.
To download the admit card, students are required to follow the steps mentioned below, to avoid inconvenience.
Step 1- Visit the official website of AP Inter, bie.ap.gov.in.
Step 2- Click on the link of ‘I.P.A.S.E. 2026 hall tickets download’.
Step 3- For 2nd year students, enter the IPASE May 2026 roll number or previous hall ticket number.
Step 4- Then click on the download hall ticket.
Step 5- The hall ticket will appear on the screen.
Step 6- Download the hall ticket.
The IPASE exams will take place in two shifts: 9 am to 12 pm and 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. Students are required to enter the exam hall at least 30 minutes before the start of the examination. The question paper will be shared with the students 15 minutes before the start of the exam. For the morning shift, students will not be allowed to enter the exam hall after 9 am, and for the evening shift, there will be no entry after 2 pm.