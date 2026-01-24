AP Inter 2026 Exams: BIEAP releases hall tickets for Class 12 practical exam at bie.ap.gov.in

The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) on January 24 released the AP Intermediate hall tickets 2026 for practical examinations. Students appearing for the exams can download their Class 12 practical exam hall tickets from the official website – bie.ap.gov.in. The hall tickets for Class 12 theory examinations are expected to be released in February.
To access the AP Class 12 hall ticket 2026, candidates must log in using their IPE February 2026 roll number, first-year hall ticket number or Aadhaar number, along with their date of birth. The hall ticket will mention key details such as the exam timetable, subjects, exam centre address, reporting time and candidate particulars. Candidates can reach out to their school principals for their roll numbers.
As per the notified schedule, practical examinations for general courses will be conducted between February 1 and February 10, 2026. Practical exams for vocational courses are scheduled from January 27 to February 10, 2026, and will be held in two sessions – one in the morning shift from 9 am to 12 pm and the other in the afternoon shift from 2 pm to 5 pm.
The AP Intermediate second-year theory examinations will be held from February 24 to March 23, while first-year theory exams are scheduled from February 23 to March 24. All theory papers will be conducted in a single shift from 9 am to 12 noon.
Earlier, BIEAP revised the Intermediate theory exam timetable for both first- and second-year students. According to the updated schedule, the AP Class 12 examination originally set for March 3 has been moved to March 4, while the second-year examination scheduled on March 20 has been rescheduled to March 21 due to holidays. Under the revised dates, the first-year Public Administration and Logic-I examinations will now be held on March 21. For second-year students, Mathematics Paper 2A and Civics-II will be conducted on March 4.
