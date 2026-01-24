AP Inter 2026 Exams: BIEAP releases hall tickets for Class 12 practical exam at bie.ap.gov.in

The direct link to download the hall ticket is available at bie.ap.gov.in (Screenshot from official website)

The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) on January 24 released the AP Intermediate hall tickets 2026 for practical examinations. Students appearing for the exams can download their Class 12 practical exam hall tickets from the official website – bie.ap.gov.in. The hall tickets for Class 12 theory examinations are expected to be released in February.

To access the AP Class 12 hall ticket 2026, candidates must log in using their IPE February 2026 roll number, first-year hall ticket number or Aadhaar number, along with their date of birth. The hall ticket will mention key details such as the exam timetable, subjects, exam centre address, reporting time and candidate particulars. Candidates can reach out to their school principals for their roll numbers.