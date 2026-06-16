AP Inter Supplementary Results 2026 LIVE Updates: BIEAP Supply results expected this week at bie.ap.gov.in

AP Intermedia Supply Results 2026 LIVE: When and where to check results?

AP Inter Betterment, Supplementary Results 2026 LIVE Updates: The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) is expected to announce the AP Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examination (IPASE) 2026 results this week. Once declared, students who appeared for the supplementary examinations will be able to access their scorecards through the official website, bie.ap.gov.in.

Candidates can also use DigiLocker to download their marks memo if the official website experiences heavy traffic following the result announcement.

Story continues below this ad According to reports, the evaluation process, including scanning and verification of answer scripts, has been completed. While the board has not yet confirmed an official result date, an announcement regarding the release of both first-year and second-year supplementary results is expected shortly. The AP Inter supplementary examinations were conducted from May 21 to June 4, 2026, for students seeking to clear failed subjects as well as those appearing under the improvement or betterment scheme to enhance their scores. The practical examinations were held separately from June 7 to June 11. To qualify, students must secure at least 35 per cent marks in each subject. This year, a total of 10,57,312 students appeared for the regular AP Intermediate examinations. Of these, 5,31,171 were first-year students, and 5,26,141 were second-year students. The overall pass percentage in the main examination stood at 77 per cent for first-year students and 81 per cent for second-year students. Candidates who qualify in the supplementary examination will be eligible to continue their academic admissions process without having to wait for the next examination cycle. The board is expected to release further details regarding re-verification, scanned answer scripts, and updated marks memos after the results are announced. Live Updates Jun 16, 2026 03:14 PM IST AP Inter Supplementary Results 2026 LIVE Updates: What exams this result covers The AP Inter Supplementary Results 2026 cover candidates who appeared for the 1st and 2nd year Advanced Supplementary and Betterment examinations, known formally as IPASE, the Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examination. These exams give students who failed one or more subjects in the regular Intermediate Public Examination a second chance to clear them, while also allowing eligible students to attempt papers again in order to improve their aggregate score. Jun 16, 2026 03:00 PM IST AP Inter Supplementary Results 2026 LIVE Updates: Result tentatively expected today, June 15 The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) is expected to tentatively announce the AP Inter Supplementary Results 2026 on June 15, 2026. There is no official confirmation yet regarding the exact release timing. Students who appeared for the 1st and 2nd year Advanced Supplementary or Betterment examinations can check their provisional marks memo on the official BIEAP portals once the results are declared. The announcement remains subject to final confirmation from the board. The exam is held for admission to undergraduate courses. (Express photo by Tashi Tobgyal/ Representative) AP Inter Supplementary Result 2026: The online marks memo will include subject-wise marks, grades, and the overall qualifying status of the candidate. Students are advised to keep their hall ticket number and other login credentials ready to avoid delays when checking their results.

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