AP Inter 1st 2nd Year Results 2026 Live Updates: Result to be declared today at bie.ap.gov.in

Last year, the BIEAP announced the Class 11 and 12 Andhra Pradesh board results on April 12. Last year, i.e., in 2025, AP Inter results 2025 recorded a 70% pass rate for 1st year and 83% for 2nd year students. Last year, the first-year exams commenced on March 1, while the second-year exams began on March 3. The examinations concluded on March 19 and March 20, 2025, respectively, with the final papers being Modern Language and Geography.
BIEAP AP Intermediate Results 2026 Live Updates: The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) will today release the results for the AP Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) 2026. Over 10 lakh students appeared for the examination for both 1st and 2nd years. The IPE results can be accessed by students at 10:31 am onwards at the official website, results.bie.ap.gov.in. Students will be able to check results on WhatsApp by sending Hi to Mana Mitra at 9552300009.
Moreover, IPE students will be able to check their results online through the official portals of BIEAP — resultsbie.ap.gov.in. AP IPE 1st and 2nd year marks memo can be downloaded at education.indianexpress.com. Click here for AP IPE second year result link, and click here for IPE first year result direct link.
The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh, held 1st and 2nd year exams separately. IPE first year exams started from February 23 to March 24, while second-year exams were held from February 24 to March 23.
Last year, the BIEAP announced the Class 11 and 12 Andhra Pradesh board results on April 12. Last year, i.e., in 2025, AP Inter results 2025 recorded a 70% pass rate for 1st year and 83% for 2nd year students. Last year, the first-year exams commenced on March 1, while the second-year exams began on March 3. The examinations concluded on March 19 and March 20, 2025, respectively, with the final papers being Modern Language and Geography.
The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh, held 1st and 2nd year exams separately. IPE first year exams started from February 23 to March 24, while second-year exams were held from February 24 to March 23.
AP IPE 1st and 2nd year marks memo can be downloaded at education.indianexpress.com.
Over 10 lakh students appeared for the examination for both 1st and 2nd years.
The results can be accessed by students at 10: 31 am onwards at the official website, resultsbie.ap.gov.in. Students will be able to check results on WhatsApp by sending Hi to Mana Mitra at 9552300009.
Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) will today release the results for the AP Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) 2026
To pass the examination, students are required to secure at least 35 per cent marks in each subject as well as in aggregate. Those who fail to meet the minimum criteria will be eligible to appear for the supplementary examinations, which are expected to be held later this year.