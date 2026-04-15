AP Inter 1st 2nd Year Results 2026 Live Updates: Result to be declared today at bie.ap.gov.in

Over 10 lakh students appeared for the examination for both 1st and 2nd years. (Image: AI Generated)

BIEAP AP Intermediate Results 2026 Live Updates: The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) will today release the results for the AP Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) 2026. Over 10 lakh students appeared for the examination for both 1st and 2nd years. The IPE results can be accessed by students at 10:31 am onwards at the official website, results.bie.ap.gov.in. Students will be able to check results on WhatsApp by sending Hi to Mana Mitra at 9552300009.

Moreover, IPE students will be able to check their results online through the official portals of BIEAP — resultsbie.ap.gov.in. AP IPE 1st and 2nd year marks memo can be downloaded at education.indianexpress.com. Click here for AP IPE second year result link, and click here for IPE first year result direct link.

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The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh, held 1st and 2nd year exams separately. IPE first year exams started from February 23 to March 24, while second-year exams were held from February 24 to March 23.

Last year, the BIEAP announced the Class 11 and 12 Andhra Pradesh board results on April 12. Last year, i.e., in 2025, AP Inter results 2025 recorded a 70% pass rate for 1st year and 83% for 2nd year students. Last year, the first-year exams commenced on March 1, while the second-year exams began on March 3. The examinations concluded on March 19 and March 20, 2025, respectively, with the final papers being Modern Language and Geography.

Live Updates Apr 15, 2026 06:50 AM IST AP Inter 1st 2nd Year Results 2026 Live Updates: Last year's performance Last year, the BIEAP announced the Class 11 and 12 Andhra Pradesh board results on April 12. Last year, i.e., in 2025, AP Inter results 2025 recorded a 70% pass rate for 1st year and 83% for 2nd year students. Last year, the first-year exams commenced on March 1, while the second-year exams began on March 3. The examinations concluded on March 19 and March 20, 2025, respectively, with the final papers being Modern Language and Geography. Apr 15, 2026 06:45 AM IST AP Inter 1st 2nd Year Results 2026 Live Updates: When were exams held? The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh, held 1st and 2nd year exams separately. IPE first year exams started from February 23 to March 24, while second-year exams were held from February 24 to March 23. Apr 15, 2026 06:40 AM IST AP Inter 1st 2nd Year Results 2026 Live Updates: Results ai IE Education Portal AP IPE 1st and 2nd year marks memo can be downloaded at education.indianexpress.com. Apr 15, 2026 06:35 AM IST AP Inter 1st 2nd Year Results 2026 Live Updates: How many students are awaiting results? Over 10 lakh students appeared for the examination for both 1st and 2nd years. Apr 15, 2026 06:30 AM IST AP Inter 1st 2nd Year Results 2026 Live Updates: Where to check The results can be accessed by students at 10: 31 am onwards at the official website, resultsbie.ap.gov.in. Students will be able to check results on WhatsApp by sending Hi to Mana Mitra at 9552300009. Apr 15, 2026 06:24 AM IST AP Inter 1st 2nd Year Results 2026 Live Updates: Results today Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) will today release the results for the AP Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) 2026