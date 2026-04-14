AP Inter 1st 2nd Year Results 2026 Date: BIEAP results on April 15 at resultsbie.ap.gov.in

AP Inter 1st 2nd Year Results 2026 Date: The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh, of Secondary Education (BIEAP) will be declaring the Class 11 and 12 board exam results on April 15. Students can check the BIEAP Board Class 12 results 2026 on its official websites – resultsbie.ap.gov.in, once the results are released. Additionally, students can check their BIEAP 12th result and pass status on the IE Education portal.
AP Inter Results 2026 Live Updates
The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh, held Class 11 and 12 exams separately. Class 11 exams started from February 23 to March 24, while class 12 exams were held from February 24 to March 23. The exams for both classes were scheduled in a single shift across the state, from 9 am to 12 noon. The timetable was officially issued by Dr Narayana Bharat Gupta, the BIE secretary.
The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) will announce the Class 11 and 12 board examination results on April 15. The results can be checked at 10: 31 am.
Once released, students can access the BIEAP Class 12 results 2026 through the official website- resultsbie.ap.gov.in. In addition, the IE Education portal will also provide students with their BIEAP 12th result and pass status. Students will be able to check results on WhatsApp by sending Hi to Mana Mitra at 9552300009
Last year, the BIEAP announced the Class 11 and 12 Andhra Pradesh board results on April 12. Last year, i.e., in 2025, AP Inter results 2025 recorded a 70% pass rate for 1st year and 83% for 2nd year students. Last year, the first-year exams commenced on March 1, while the second-year exams began on March 3. The examinations concluded on March 19 and March 20, 2025, respectively, with the final papers being Modern Language and Geography.
Andhra Pradesh Board Class 11 and 12 results in 2024 were also announced on April 12. In 2024, about 10 lakh students registered for the IPE exams. In the Intermediate Public Exams (IPE), the first year exam began on March 1, and for the second year, exams were conducted from March 2, 2024. The inter exams for the first year ended on April 19 and for the second year on April 20, 2024.
The IPE 2023 result was declared on April 26, 2023, with a passing percentage of 61 per cent for the first year and 72 per cent for the second year. The results of 2022 and 21 were declared on June 22 and July 23, respectively.