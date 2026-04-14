AP Inter 1st 2nd Year Results 2026 Date: BIEAP results on April 15 at resultsbie.ap.gov.in

AP Inter 1st 2nd Year Results 2026 Date: The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh, of Secondary Education (BIEAP) will be declaring the Class 11 and 12 board exam results on April 15. Students can check the BIEAP Board Class 12 results 2026 on its official websites – resultsbie.ap.gov.in, once the results are released. Additionally, students can check their BIEAP 12th result and pass status on the IE Education portal.

AP Inter Results 2026 Live Updates

The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh, held Class 11 and 12 exams separately. Class 11 exams started from February 23 to March 24, while class 12 exams were held from February 24 to March 23. The exams for both classes were scheduled in a single shift across the state, from 9 am to 12 noon. The timetable was officially issued by Dr Narayana Bharat Gupta, the BIE secretary.