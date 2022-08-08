AP ICET Result 2022 declared: Steps to check scores, rank list

August 8, 2022 5:49:59 pm
AP ICET result 2022: Andhra University on the behalf of Andhra Pradesh State Council for Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the result for AP Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET 2022). Those who clear the exam will be eligible to seek admission to MBA and MCA courses. Candidates can check their results at sche.ap.gov.in.
To pass the exam, candidates need to secure 25 per cent marks or 50 marks out of 200. Clearing the exam might not be enough as selection will be on the basis of ranks, which will be based on merit.
AP ICET result 2022: How to check marks online
Step 1: Visit the official website
Step 2: Click on AP ICET and you will be moved to another page
tep 3: Click on the result
Step 4: Log-in using credentials
Step 5: Result will be available, download
Qualified students will be called for counselling on the basis of merit. Those who opt for the allotted college will have to submit a fee and undergo document verification. If a candidate chooses not to take a seat it will be passed on in the next round of counselling.
The test was conducted in two sessions from 9 am to 11:30 pm and 3 pm to 5:30 pm. Through the exam, candidates will get admission into first year of Master of Business Administration (MBA) and Master of Computer Applications (MCA) and lateral entry into second year of Master of Computer Applications (MCA) programmes in university colleges and their affiliated colleges for the academic year 2022-23.
