AP ICET result 2020 declared: Steps to check rank list, counselling schedule

AP ICET result 2020: The Sri Venkateswara University on the behalf of Andhra Prasesh State Council for Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the result for AP Integrated Common Entrance Test (APICET). Those who clear the exam will be eligible to seek admission to MBA and MCA courses. Candidates can check their results at sche.ap.gov.in.

To pass the exam, candidates need to secure 25 per cent marks or 50 marks out of 200. Clearing the exam might not be enough as selection will be on the basis of ranks, which will be based on merit.

AP ICET result 2020: How to check marks online

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on AP ICET and you will be moved to another page

Step 3: Click on the result

Step 4: Log-in using credentials

Step 5: Result will be available, download

These students will be called for counselling on the basis of merit. Those who opt for the allotted college will have to submit a fee and undergo document verification. If a candidate chooses not to take a seat it will be passed on in the next round of counselling.

