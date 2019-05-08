AP ICET result 2019 delayed: Date, time and how to check

AP ICET result 2019: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) had announced to declare the result for the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (APICET) today at 11:30 am. The same has not been declared as of yet and is awaited to be declared anytime soon. Students who appeared for the exam can check the result at sche.ap.gov.in.

The entrance exam for admission MBA and MCA courses was conducted on April 26, 2019 in two shifts. The morning session began at 10 am and concluded at 12:30 and the afternoon session began at 2:30 and concluded at 5 pm.

AP ICET result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official, sche.ap.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click AP ICET

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Click on the link ‘Result 2019’

Step 5: Log-in using the registration number

Candidates need to download the result and take a print out for future reference.

APICET preliminary answer key was released on April 26, 2019 and candidates were given time up to April 29, 2019. The result is, as per official notification, evaluate base on the final answer key which was uploaded on May 13, 2019.