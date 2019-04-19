AP ICET hall ticket 2019 to release anytime soon: How to download

AP ICET hall ticket 2019: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) is set to release the admit card or hall ticket for the AP Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) 2019 at its official website, sche.ap.gov.in.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on April 26 (Wednesday), 2019 in two shifts, the morning shift will begin at 10 am and the afternoon shift will begin at 2:30 pm. It will be a two and a half an hour exam.

AP ICET hall ticket 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, sche.ap.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on AP ICET 19

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page

Step 4: Click on the link ‘AP ICET 2019 hall ticket’

Step 5: Log-in using registration number

Step 6: Admit card will appear

The link has not been activated and can be anytime soon.

Candidates will have to print the admit card without which no candidate will be allowed to appear for the examination. The answer key will be released on April 26, 2019 at 6 pm and the result is likely by May 6, 2019 (Monday) at the official website, sche.ap.gov.in.