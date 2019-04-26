AP ICET 2019 answer keys released, how to download

AP ICET answer keys 2019: The answer keys for the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) have been released by the Sri Ventakeswara University, Tirupati. All those candidates who had registered for the same can download their respective keys at the official website — sche.ap.gov.in. The examination was held on April 26. The result is scheduled to be declared on May 6.

Through the exam, candidates will get admission into first year of Master of Business Administration (MBA) and Master of Computer Applications (MCA) and lateral entry into second year of Master of Computer Applications (MCA) programmes in university colleges and their affiliated colleges for the academic year 2019-20.

The test was conducted in two sessions from 10 am to 12:30 pm and 2:30 pm to 5 pm. Candidates applied for the test can be allotted to any of the two sessions. The test will measure the candidate’s ability to think systematically, to use the verbal and mathematical skills and to assess his/her aptitude for admission.

AP ICET answer keys 2019: How to download

Step 1: Log on to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: Click on ‘AP ICET 2019’

Step 3: Now click on ‘Exam paper and preliminary keys’

Step 4: Click on the required key

Step 5: A PDF file will open displaying the answer key

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

The candidates who will obtain 25 per cent qualifying marks in APICET (50 out of 200) and those belonging to the SC/ST category to whom qualifying marks have not been prescribed, shall be assigned the rank in the order of the merit on the basis of marks obtained in ICET.