AP ICET 2022 seat allotment result today, here’s how to check

AP ICET 2022 seat allotment result: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education today will release the seat allotment result for the Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) 2022. Eligible candidates can register at the official website – icet-sche.aptonline.in.

Candidates have to report at colleges between October 25 to October 28, 2022. The class will commence from October 24. AP ICET counselling is for admission into MBA and MCA courses.

AP ICET 2022: How to register for counselling

Step 1: Visit the official site of AP ICET at sche.aptonline.in.

Step 2: Click on AP ICET 2022 seat allotment result link available on the home page.

Step 3: Enter the login details and click on submit.

Step 4: Once done, your result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Check the result and download the page.

Step 6: Keep a hard copy of the same for further need

At the time of registration, candidates had to upload scanned documents, such as AP-ICET 2022 hall Ticket, APICET 2022 rank card, Transfer Certificate, degree marks memos/consolidated marks memo, degree provisional certificate, intermediate marks memo/diploma marks memo, SS certificate or equivalent marks memo, study certificates from class 9 to degree, residence certificate (incase where candidate has no institutionalise education) in respect of private candidates of AP state, residence certificate of either of the parent in AP for 10 years excluding the period of employment outside Andhra Pradesh from the competent authority in respect to non-local candidates,- latest valid income certificate or ration card issued by the competent authority containing the name of the candidate, caste certificate issued by competent authority in respect to sc/st/bc, economically weaker section (EWS) certificate if applicable. These documents will be verified at the time of admission.