scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 22, 2022

AP ICET 2022 seat allotment result today, here’s how to check

TS ICET 2022: Candidates have to report at colleges between October 25 to October 28, 2022. Eligible candidates can register at the official website – icet-sche.aptonline.in.

ap icet 2022, ap icet 2022 counsellingAP ICET counselling is for admission into MBA and MCA courses. (Representative image)

AP ICET 2022 seat allotment result: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education today will release the seat allotment result for the Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) 2022. Eligible candidates can register at the official website – icet-sche.aptonline.in.

Read |DU Admissions 2022: CUET toppers make it to prestigious Delhi University colleges

Candidates have to report at colleges between October 25 to October 28, 2022. The class will commence from October 24. AP ICET counselling is for admission into MBA and MCA courses.

AP ICET 2022: How to register for counselling

Step 1: Visit the official site of AP ICET at sche.aptonline.in.

Step 2: Click on AP ICET 2022 seat allotment result link available on the home page.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Sparkling fish, murky methods: the global aquarium tradePremium
Sparkling fish, murky methods: the global aquarium trade
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs — Lothal’s Maritime ...Premium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs — Lothal’s Maritime ...
Pipe down the India-Pakistan war bugle; there’s a World T20 Cup to ...Premium
Pipe down the India-Pakistan war bugle; there’s a World T20 Cup to ...
To push MSME, housing credit in the hinterland, govt plans to involve RRBsPremium
To push MSME, housing credit in the hinterland, govt plans to involve RRBs

Step 3: Enter the login details and click on submit.

Step 4: Once done, your result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Check the result and download the page.

Step 6: Keep a hard copy of the same for further need

At the time of registration, candidates had to upload scanned documents, such as AP-ICET 2022 hall Ticket, APICET 2022 rank card, Transfer Certificate, degree marks memos/consolidated marks memo, degree provisional certificate, intermediate marks memo/diploma marks memo, SS certificate or equivalent marks memo, study certificates from class 9 to degree, residence certificate (incase where candidate has no institutionalise education) in respect of private candidates of AP state, residence certificate of either of the parent in AP for 10 years excluding the period of employment outside Andhra Pradesh from the competent authority in respect to non-local candidates,- latest valid income certificate or ration card issued by the competent authority containing the name of the candidate, caste certificate issued by competent authority in respect to sc/st/bc, economically weaker section (EWS) certificate if applicable. These documents will be verified at the time of admission.

 

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 22-10-2022 at 02:40:29 pm
Next Story

Clueless officials, ‘slothful’ Puneites to be blamed for water-logging: Former PMC commissioner

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 22: Latest News
Advertisement