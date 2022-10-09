AP ICET 2022: Registration process for counselling begins; check the steps

AP ICET 2022: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education today (October 9) began the registration for counselling of the Integrated Common Entrance Test. AP ICET counselling is for admission into MBA and MCA courses. The AP ICET examination was conducted on July 25. Eligible candidates can register at the official website – icet-sche.aptonline.in.

The registration process commencing today will conclude on October 12. The verification of documents will take place from October 10 to 14 and web options will be available from October 14 to 16. Candidates can make a change in their web options on October 17. The candidates will be allotted seats on October 19, and they will have to report to their allotted institution and join it from October 20 to 22. The class will commence from October 24.

AP ICET 2022: How to register for counselling

Step 1: Go to the official website – icet-sche.aptonline.in.

Step 2: Click on the link for ‘candidate registration’

Step 3: Register using your hall ticket number and date of birth

Step 4: Enter your details and upload the required documents

Step 5: Submit the application form and pay the fees

Step 6: Download the application form for future reference

Candidates will have to pay a fees of Rs 1200 (for OC/BC) and Rs 600 (for SC/ST/PH) through online by credit card/debit card/(or) net banking through the “Pay Processing Fee” link in the website – cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

All the candidates from first to last rank can pay the processing fee from October 10 onwards at the official website – cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

At the time of registration, candidates will have to upload scanned documents, such as AP-ICET 2022 hall Ticket, APICET 2022 rank card, Transfer Certificate, degree marks memos/consolidated marks memo, degree provisional certificate, intermediate marks memo/diploma marks memo, SS certificate or equivalent marks memo, study certificates from class 9 to degree, residence certificate (incase where candidate has no institutionalise education) in respect of private candidates of AP state, residence certificate of either of the parent in AP for 10 years excluding the period of employment outside Andhra Pradesh from the competent authority in respect to non-local candidates,- latest valid income certificate or ration card issued by the competent authority containing the name of the candidate, caste certificate issued by competent authority in respect to sc/st/bc, economically weaker section (EWS) certificate if applicable