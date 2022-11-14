AP ICET 2022: Final allotment list to release today; here’s how to check

AP ICET 2022: Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education will today release the final allotment list for Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) for admission to MBA and MCA courses. Candidates can check the final list at the official website– icet-sche.aptonline.in.

Once the candidate is allotted the college, they can report to the college from November 15.

AP ICET 2022: How to check final allotment list

Step 1: Go to the official website– icet-sche.aptonline.in.

Step 2: Click on the link final allotment list

Step 3: Enter your credentials such as application number, date of birth, etc…

Step 4: View the list and download it for future reference

For admission into the MBA course, any candidate needs to have a three-year degree with Mathematics as one of the subjects in SSC. The candidates should have 50 per cent marks in the qualifying exam for unreserved categories and 45 per cent for reserved categories.

For MCA admissions, candidates should have passed BCA or have a bachelor’s degree in Computer Science Engineering or any other equivalent degree. Candidates should obtain 50 per cent marks in the qualifying exam for unreserved categories and 45 per cent for reserved category. Candidates should have passed BSc/ BCom/ BA with Mathematics at class 12 level or during graduation with additional bridge courses as per the norms of the university. They should have obtained at least 50 per cent marks for unreserved category or 45 per cent for reserved category in the qualifying exam.