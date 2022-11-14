scorecardresearch
Sunday, Nov 13, 2022

AP ICET 2022: Final allotment list to release today; here’s how to check

AP ICET 2022: Candidates can check the final list at the official website– icet-sche.aptonline.in. They can report to college from November 15, once it is allotted.

icet-sche.aptonline.in, AP ICET, APSCHE, AP ICET final allotment list, AP ICET final allotment list released, AP ICET seat allotment, AP ICET MCA, AP ICET MBAAP ICET 2022: Candidates in the unreserved category need 50 per cent or more in the qualifying exam. (Express Photo/ Representative Image)

AP ICET 2022: Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education will today release the final allotment list for Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) for admission to MBA and MCA courses. Candidates can check the final list at the official website– icet-sche.aptonline.in.

Once the candidate is allotted the college, they can report to the college from November 15.

AP ICET 2022: How to check final allotment list

Step 1: Go to the official website– icet-sche.aptonline.in.

Step 2: Click on the link final allotment list

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
EWS quota verdict: The new reservation is a radical break from the pastPremium
EWS quota verdict: The new reservation is a radical break from the past
A rough ride: Few answers to Bengaluru’s pothole troublePremium
A rough ride: Few answers to Bengaluru’s pothole trouble
At top-level meeting in Sept, Govt took call to double Russia tradePremium
At top-level meeting in Sept, Govt took call to double Russia trade
Rs 28,500 cr underwriting loss leads to premium hikes by general insurersPremium
Rs 28,500 cr underwriting loss leads to premium hikes by general insurers

Step 3: Enter your credentials such as application number, date of birth, etc…

Step 4: View the list and download it for future reference

Read |Karnataka DCET 2022: Admit card released; exam to be held on November 20

For admission into the MBA course, any candidate needs to have a three-year degree with Mathematics as one of the subjects in SSC. The candidates should have 50 per cent marks in the qualifying exam for unreserved categories and 45 per cent for reserved categories.

For MCA admissions, candidates should have passed BCA or have a bachelor’s degree in Computer Science Engineering or any other equivalent degree. Candidates should obtain 50 per cent marks in the qualifying exam for unreserved categories and 45 per cent for reserved category. Candidates should have passed BSc/ BCom/ BA with Mathematics at class 12 level or during graduation with additional bridge courses as per the norms of the university. They should have obtained at least 50 per cent marks for unreserved category or 45 per cent for reserved category in the qualifying exam.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 14-11-2022 at 05:08:18 am
Next Story

Electronic ticketing system introduced for real-time monitoring of UPSRTC buses

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 13: Latest News
Advertisement