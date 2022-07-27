AP ICET 2022 answer key releasing today; how to download

AP ICET 2022 Answer Key: Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will release the answer keys for the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) 2022 today at 6 pm. All those candidates who had registered for the same can download their respective keys at the official website — sche.ap.gov.in. The examination was held on July 2

The test was conducted in two sessions from 9 am to 11:30 pm and 3 pm to 5:30 pm. Once the answer key is released, candidates will be allowed a time till July 29, 6 pm to raise objections against the answer key.

AP ICET answer keys 2022: How to download

Step 1: Log on to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: Click on ‘AP ICET 2022

Step 3: Now click on ‘Exam paper and preliminary keys’

Step 4: Click on the required key

Step 5: A PDF file will open displaying the answer key

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

The candidates who will obtain 25 per cent qualifying marks in APICET (50 out of 200) and those belonging to the SC/ST category to whom qualifying marks have not been prescribed, shall be assigned the rank in the order of the merit on the basis of marks obtained in ICET.

Through the exam, candidates will get admission into first year of Master of Business Administration (MBA) and Master of Computer Applications (MCA) and lateral entry into second year of Master of Computer Applications (MCA) programmes in university colleges and their affiliated colleges for the academic year 2022-23.

