AP ICET 2022 admit card released; how to download

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) released the admit card for the state Integrated Common Entrance Test, or AP ICET-2022. Candidates can view and download their hall tickets at the official website-cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.
The AP ICET 2022 will be held on July 25 by the Andhra University in Visakhapatnam for the academic year 2022–2023 at institutions located in Andhra Pradesh. The exam will be held in two sessions from 9 am to 11.30 am and from 3 pm to 5.30 pm.
AP ICET admit card: How to download
Step 1: Visit the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in
Step 2: Select the link that says “Download Hall Ticket.”
Step 3: Enter your registration number and birthdate, then click “Submit.”
Step 4: The screen will display the AP ICET admit card.
Step 5: Download and print the document.
Once the exam is conducted, the preliminary answer key will be made available on July 27 at 6 pm. Candidates will be allowed a time till July 29 to raise objections against any answer given in the provisional answer key. Based on the challenges received, the final answer key, results, and rankings will be published on August 8, 2022.
AP ICET exam is administered at the state level for admission to MBA and MCA programmes.
