AP ICET 2020 web counselling to begin today

AP ICET 2020: The candidates need to submit their documents till January 29. Image source: gettyimages.in

AP ICET 2020: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will commence the counselling process for the integrated common entrance test (ICET 2020) from January 25. The candidates can participate in the online counselling process at sche.ap.gov.in.

The candidates need to submit their documents till January 29, and have to pay an application fee of Rs 1,200.

AP ICET 2020 counselling: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website- apicet.nic.in

Step 2: Click on AP ICET 2020 counselling process

Step 3: Enter your hall ticket number, rank card

Step 4: Click on pay counselling fee

Step 5: Download, take a print out for further reference.

The counselling process will conclude on January 31 at apicet.nic.in. The exam was earlier conducted on September 11 and 12.

ICET exam was held on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE). The successful candidates will be allotted admission to MBA and MCA colleges on the basis of their ranks, options they exercised and whether they belong to the reserved category or under the NCC/ CAP/ sports quota.