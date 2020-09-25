AP ICET 2020 result to be out soon: Here’s how ranks are prepared

APICET 2020 result soon (Representational image)

Sri Venkateswara University conducted AP ICET 2020 on September 10 and 11, 2020, on behalf of Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education. It is now expected that the result for AP ICET 2020 will be declared anytime soon online at sche.ap.gov.in. To qualify AP ICET 2020 exam, general candidates have to score 25 per cent marks overall. However, there are no such criteria for the SC / ST students.

To check the result candidates have to use their registration number and hall ticket number. Initially, the scorecard of AP ICET 2020 is released. It contains section-wise marks, total marks, and the rank of the candidate in the exam.

After a few days, the AP ICET rank card is issued but only to the qualified candidates. To download it, candidates need to login with their hall ticket number, registration number, and DOB to download the same. In the rank card candidates can check name, hall ticket number, section-wise marks, total marks, and AP ICET 2020 rank.

Raw scores of AP ICET 2020 is calculated based on the marking scheme of the online entrance exam. There is no negative marking and for each correct answer, candidates get one mark.

However, the rank for AP ICET is prepared based on the total normalised marks of the candidates. Since the exam is held in multiple shifts and days, the raw scores are normalised.

The raw marks are converted into normalised marks using the process devised by the authorities. For calculation of the percentile score average + standard deviation of the session in which the candidate belongs is calculated. The process is hence called SMS.

Then, the average + standard deviation of all the candidates across all sessions together is determined that is called the GMS. Likewise, the top average session is calculated by calculating the average marks of the top 0.1 per cent of the candidate in the session. Then, the top average global is calculated by determining the average marks of the top 0.1 per cent of all the candidates across all sessions together.

Next, the rank is allotted to the candidates based on the overall percentile score. In case two or more candidates get the same percentile score then tie-breaking criteria are applied. To break the tie, firstly, marks obtained in section A are considered. Thereafter, marks obtained by a student in section B are given preference. Lastly, the elder candidate is given priority.

AP ICET 2020 qualified candidates will be eligible for admission into the first year of MBA and MCA courses. Additionally, they can also apply for admission to the lateral entry of MCA courses.

