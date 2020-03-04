AP ICET 2020: Application process begins for MBA, MCA entrance exam, check details

TS ICET 2020: Apply at sche.ap.gov.in. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra / Representational image) TS ICET 2020: Apply at sche.ap.gov.in. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra / Representational image)

AP ICET 2020: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has invited applications for the AP Integrated Common Entrance Test (APICET). Interested candidates can apply at the official website, sche.ap.gov.in/icet. The ongoing applications process will conclude on April 2.

The entrance exam will be held on April 27 in two sessions — from 10 am to 12:30 pm and 2:30 pm to 5 pm. The result will be declared on May 7, 2020. Those who clear the exam will be eligible for admission to MBA and MCA courses.

AP ICET 2020: Exam pattern

The exam will consist of three sections — analytical ability, mathematics and communication ability. There will be a total of 200 questions each for one mark. Candidates will be given 150 minutes to solve the test. To pass the exam, candidates need to secure 25 per cent marks or 50 marks out of 200. Clearing the exam might not be enough as selection will be on the basis of ranks, which will be based on merit.

AP ICET 2020: Fee

An application fee of Rs 550 will be applicable. Candidates can submit their applications till April 12. Candidates can submit their applications by paying a late fee of Rs 2000 till April 12. A fee of Rs 5000 and Rs 10,000 will be applicable till April 20 and 25. No application is accepted after the deadline.

On clearing the exam, candidates will be called for counselling. Those who opt for the allotted college will have to submit a fee and undergo document verification. If a candidate chooses not to take a seat it will be passed on in the next round of counselling.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd