AP ICET 2019: Application process begins; check eligibility, exam pattern, how to apply

AP ICET 2019: The exam is conducted by the Sri Venkateswara University, Tirupati on behalf of APSCHE. The applicants will be selected to appear for an exam based on marks and ranks obtained they will be selected for admission to state-level colleges

AP ICET 2019: Apply at apsche.org. (Representational Image)

AP ICET 2019: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (AISCHE) has invited applications for the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (APICET 2019) on its official site, apsche.org. The application process began today and the last date to apply is March 27, 2019. Candidates can apply till April 4, 2019, but a late fee of Rs 2,000 will be applicable in addition to the application fee.

The applicants will be selected to appear for an exam based on marks and ranks obtained they will be selected for admission to state-level colleges. The exam will be conducted on April 26 in two shifts.

The morning shift will begin at 10 am and the afternoon shift will begin at 2:30 pm. The result is expected to be declared on May 6, 2019. The exam is conducted by the Sri Venkateswara University, Tirupati on behalf of APSCHE.

AP ICET 2019: Eligibility

Education: Applicant should have studied and passed three-year degree course in any faculty conducted by the Universities or its equivalent in 10 + 2 + 3 patterns with at least 50 per cent marks

AP ICET 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, apsche.org
Step 2: On the homepage, scroll down to click on ‘AP ICET’
Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page
Step 4: Click on ‘fee payment’
Step 5: Make the payment, check payment status
Step 6: Fill application form

Candidates also need to take a print out of the application form for future reference

AP ICET 2019: Fees

Candidate will have to pay Rs 579.50 out of which Rs 29.50 is the processing fee

AP ICET 2019: Exam pattern

