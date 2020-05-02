AP govt offers online GATE coaching

Last date to apply is May 7 (Express photo by Ravi Kanojia/ Representational) Last date to apply is May 7 (Express photo by Ravi Kanojia/ Representational)

The Andhra Pradesh Government is offering online coaching for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE). The registrations have begun at the official website of Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE), apsche.org or jntua.ac.in. Application process will close on May 7 and classes will begin from May 11, as per the official notice.

Candidates will be taught by the faculty of Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU). Each subject will be taught in 12 sessions in 12 days. Each session will be two-hours long. Faculty members will teach two subjects per day. The online attendance will also be recorded.

Read| GATE 2020: How to prepare for PSUs and IITs interview round

Students can register for as many courses as they wish. The mode of conducting classes and a detailed schedule will be sent to students by email, as per the official notice.

GATE is a national level competitive exam which can allow admission to MTech level courses across institutes including the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and Indian Institute of Science (IISc). It is also a gateway to jobs in several public sector undertakings (PSUs).

This year, IIT-Delhi had conducted GATE 2020. While the written exam has been over and the result has been declared, candidates have to clear interview rounds for both PSUs and colleges, as per their choice. IIT-Delhi has announced to hold GATE interviews online using video conferencing tool as a one-time measure. This year, 8,59,048 candidates registred for the GATE while 6,85,088 appeared for the same.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd