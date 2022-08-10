AP ECET result 2022 declared: Steps to check marks

AP ECET 2022 result: AP ECET result 2022: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Anantapur has declared the result for the Engineering Common Entrance Test – AP ECET 2022 at its official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Those who will clear the exam will be eligible for admission to AP-base engineering colleges.

A merit list will be released and candidates will also have to take part in counselling. AP ECET 2022 was conducted on July 27 in two shifts. The individual rank cards have also been released on the official website

AP ECET result 2022: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website – cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Step 2: Click on AP ECET

Step 3: Click on the result link

Step 4: Log-in using credentials

Step 5: Result will be available, download

Candidates need to score 50 out of 200 marks, to qualify in AP ECET. However, there is no minimum qualification criterion for SC / ST category.

AP ECET is an entrance exam conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Anantapur on behalf of the APSCHE. The exam is conducted for lateral entry of candidates for admission into the second year of BE/BTech and pharmacy courses offered by participating institutes. The exam is conducted in online mode. Candidates who will manage to secure a seat today will have to exercise the option of Self Reporting after the release of the result.