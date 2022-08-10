scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 10, 2022

AP ECET result 2022 declared: Steps to check marks

AP ECET 2022 result: A merit list will be released and candidates will also have to take part in counselling. AP ECET 2022 was conducted on July 27 in two shifts. The individual rank cards have also been released on the official website

By: Education Desk | New Delhi I |
August 10, 2022 2:22:47 pm
ap ecet 2022 resultThose who will clear the exam will be eligible for admission to AP-base engineering colleges. (Representative image)

AP ECET 2022 result: AP ECET result 2022: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Anantapur has declared the result for the Engineering Common Entrance Test – AP ECET 2022 at its official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Those who will clear the exam will be eligible for admission to AP-base engineering colleges. 

Read |JEE Main 2022: Check last year’s cut-off for computer science in top NITs

A merit list will be released and candidates will also have to take part in counselling. AP ECET 2022 was conducted on July 27 in two shifts. The individual rank cards have also been released on the official website

AP ECET result 2022: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website – cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Sajjid Chinoy: ‘The rupee is a better-performing currency against t...Premium
Sajjid Chinoy: ‘The rupee is a better-performing currency against t...
Delhi Confidential: Amid Bihar drama, will Harivansh step down as Deputy ...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Amid Bihar drama, will Harivansh step down as Deputy ...
Constant sparring, communication gap, poaching shadow: Why Nitish quit NDAPremium
Constant sparring, communication gap, poaching shadow: Why Nitish quit NDA
Customs to airlines: Give details of foreign travellers for ‘risk analysis’Premium
Customs to airlines: Give details of foreign travellers for ‘risk analysis’

Step 2: Click on AP ECET

Step 3: Click on the result link

Step 4: Log-in using credentials

Step 5: Result will be available, download

Candidates need to score 50 out of 200 marks, to qualify in AP ECET. However, there is no minimum qualification criterion for SC / ST category.

AP ECET is an entrance exam conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Anantapur on behalf of the APSCHE. The exam is conducted for lateral entry of candidates for admission into the second year of BE/BTech and pharmacy courses offered by participating institutes. The exam is conducted in online mode. Candidates who will manage to secure a seat today will have to exercise the option of Self Reporting after the release of the result.

 

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 10-08-2022 at 02:22:47 pm

Most Popular

1

Koffee with Karan episode 6 teaser: Sonam Kapoor says her brothers have slept with all her friends, retitles Brahmastra as 'Shiva No 1'

2

Naga Chaitanya reveals his morse code tattoo is his wedding date with Samantha Ruth Prabhu: ‘Haven’t thought of changing it’

3

Shah Rukh Khan thought Chak De! India was 'worst film', Salman Khan refused to do it: 'I had an issue with climax...'

4

Shrikant Tyagi held, got ‘vidhayak’ sticker through S P Maurya: Police

5

Why Mahagathbandhan 2022 is different from Grand Alliance 2015

Featured Stories

Olivia Newton-John was a singer, Hollywood star and cancer activist. For ...
Olivia Newton-John was a singer, Hollywood star and cancer activist. For ...
At CWG, India’s track and field athletes made a mark, women’s cricket and...
At CWG, India’s track and field athletes made a mark, women’s cricket and...
Explained: Govt's Open Network for Digital Commerce, and what Microsoft j...
Explained: Govt's Open Network for Digital Commerce, and what Microsoft j...
Explained: Why airlines have been asked to share international passenger ...
Explained: Why airlines have been asked to share international passenger ...
Only Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi likely to take oath today; cabinet expansion ...
Only Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi likely to take oath today; cabinet expansion ...
Independence Yatra off to tepid start in UP, Congress men ask, 'Where is ...
Independence Yatra off to tepid start in UP, Congress men ask, 'Where is ...
Langya, the new zoonotic virus that has infected 35 people in China
Explained

Langya, the new zoonotic virus that has infected 35 people in China

Comedian Raju Srivastava suffers heart attack, admitted to AIIMS

Comedian Raju Srivastava suffers heart attack, admitted to AIIMS

Chinese vessels in Indian Ocean: India needs calibrated response
Express Opinion

Chinese vessels in Indian Ocean: India needs calibrated response

Premium
Popular diabetes drug found to contain potential carcinogen

Popular diabetes drug found to contain potential carcinogen

TV journalist from ARY News held hours after channel taken off air
Pakistan

TV journalist from ARY News held hours after channel taken off air

Amid Bihar drama, will Harivansh step down as RS Deputy Chairman?
Delhi Confidential

Amid Bihar drama, will Harivansh step down as RS Deputy Chairman?

Premium
Bollywood disrespected Delhi for decades, but these films capture the capital's wisdom
The City in Cinema

Bollywood disrespected Delhi for decades, but these films capture the capital's wisdom

How to choose a healthy cooking oil? And how much should you consume daily?

How to choose a healthy cooking oil? And how much should you consume daily?

'I’m a classic introvert, so isolation is enjoyable for me': Rahul Khanna

'I’m a classic introvert, so isolation is enjoyable for me': Rahul Khanna

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 10: Latest News
Advertisement