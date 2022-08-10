AP ECET result 2022 declared: Steps to check marks

August 10, 2022 2:22:47 pm
AP ECET 2022 result: AP ECET result 2022: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Anantapur has declared the result for the Engineering Common Entrance Test – AP ECET 2022 at its official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Those who will clear the exam will be eligible for admission to AP-base engineering colleges.
A merit list will be released and candidates will also have to take part in counselling. AP ECET 2022 was conducted on July 27 in two shifts. The individual rank cards have also been released on the official website
AP ECET result 2022: How to check
Step 1: Visit the official website – cets.apsche.ap.gov.in
Subscriber Only Stories
Step 2: Click on AP ECET
Step 3: Click on the result link
Step 4: Log-in using credentials
Step 5: Result will be available, download
Candidates need to score 50 out of 200 marks, to qualify in AP ECET. However, there is no minimum qualification criterion for SC / ST category.
AP ECET is an entrance exam conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Anantapur on behalf of the APSCHE. The exam is conducted for lateral entry of candidates for admission into the second year of BE/BTech and pharmacy courses offered by participating institutes. The exam is conducted in online mode. Candidates who will manage to secure a seat today will have to exercise the option of Self Reporting after the release of the result.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Koffee with Karan episode 6 teaser: Sonam Kapoor says her brothers have slept with all her friends, retitles Brahmastra as 'Shiva No 1'
Naga Chaitanya reveals his morse code tattoo is his wedding date with Samantha Ruth Prabhu: ‘Haven’t thought of changing it’
Shah Rukh Khan thought Chak De! India was 'worst film', Salman Khan refused to do it: 'I had an issue with climax...'
Chinese vessels in Indian Ocean: India needs calibrated responsePremium
Bollywood disrespected Delhi for decades, but these films capture the capital's wisdom
LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
Latest News
‘Dream job’: US mattress company is looking to hire ‘professional nappers’
Twinkle Khanna shows how to transform kids’ bedroom: ‘Don’t spray fertiliser on your children’
AP ECET result 2022 declared: Steps to check marks
Vijay Varma reveals his mother called him in panic after watching Darlings: ‘She was worried no one would marry me’
Four of family killed in early morning car crash on highway in Telangana’s Nizamabad, three injured
Anshuman Jha, Sierra Winters to tie the knot in October
Security protocol not being followed at three railway stations, major shopping centres: Delhi police
Follow this celeb-approved guide to eating healthy ahead of the festive season
Kerala: After governor refuses to sign ordinances, Cabinet decides to hold next Assembly session from August 22
Jio Independence Day plan offers 2.5GB daily data for 365 days: Check price, details
China reaffirms threat of military force to annex Taiwan
Explained: Govt’s Open Network for Digital Commerce, and what Microsoft joining it means