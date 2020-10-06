AP ECET result 2020 declared: Steps to check marks

AP ECET result at sche.ap.gov.in (Pixabay/ Representational)

AP ECET result 2020: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Anantapur has declared the result for the Engineering Common Entrance Test – AP ECET 2020 at its official website sche.ap.gov.in. A total of 37,167 students had applied for AP ECET. Those who will clear the exam will be eligible for admission to AP-base engineering colleges. A merit list will be released and candidates will also have to take part in counselling.

The state government and the APSCHE have decided to re-conduct APECET for those candidates who have registered and downloaded the hall tickets, but could not write the examination on September 14 as they were affected by CoVID. Such candidates desirous of appearing for the re-exam have to send all their details, hall ticket, genuine medical certificates to the mail id covidhelpdeskapecet@gmail.com before October 9, 6 pm. As per the exam authority, requests received after the due date will not be considered.

AP ECET result 2020: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on AP ECET

Step 3: Click on the result link

Step 4: Log-in using credentials

Step 5: Result will be available, download

Reportedly, the overall pass percentage has been recorded at 96.12 per cent. In 2019, the pass percentage touched 98.19 per cent. Selected candidates will have to appear for the counselling sessions. Seats will be allotted based on merit and choice.

