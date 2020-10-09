AP ECET rank card 2020 released, here’s how to download

Download AP ECET rank card at sche.ap.gov.in. File

AP ECET rank card 2020: The rank card for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test – AP ECET has been released. The candidates can check and download the rank card through the official website- sche.ap.gov.in.

The result for ECET was earlier released on October 6, and a total of 96.12 per cent candidates cleared the exam successfully. In 2019, the pass percentage touched 98.19 per cent. Selected candidates will have to appear for the counselling sessions. Seats will be allotted based on merit and choice.

AP ECET rank card 2020: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website- sche.ap.gov.in

Step 2: Click on AP ECET rank card

Step 3: Log-in using credentials- registration number, hall ticket number, date of birth

Step 4: Rank card will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download, and take a print out for further reference.

The candidates who could not appear for the exam on September 14 due to the COVID-19 situtaions, can send their details to the exam conducting agency- APSCHE. They need to send their details, hall ticket, genuine medical certificates to the mail id covidhelpdeskapecet@gmail.com before October 9, 6 pm. The dates for the revised exam will be released soon.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd