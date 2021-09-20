AP ECET answer key 2021 released: Check how to download, raise objections

AP ECET answer key 2021: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Anantapur on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the preliminary answer key and master question paper for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP ECET). Candidates can download the answer key from sche.ap.gov.in.

This is a preliminary answer key and candidates can raise objections if any against it. The last date to submit the objections is September 23. Candidates can send supporting documents. If the answer key is accepted, the change will be reflected in the final answer key.

AP ECET answer key 2020: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, sche.ap.gov.in

Step 2: Click on AP ECET link on the left-hand tab

Step 3: Click on the answer key link

Step 4: Click on the subject you appeared for

Step 5: A PDF will open, download the answer key

Candidates need to score 50 out of 200 marks, to qualify in AP ECET. However, there is no minimum qualification criterion for SC / ST category.