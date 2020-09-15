AP ECET answer key 2020 released: Check how to download, raise objections

AP ECET preliminary answer key released (Representational image)

AP ECET answer key 2020: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Anatapur on behalf of Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the preliminary answer key and master question paper for the answer key for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP ECET). Candidates can download the answer key from sche.ap.gov.in or apecet.nic.in.

This is a preliminary answer key and candidates can raise objections if any against it. The last date to submit the objections is September 17, 5 pm. Candidates need to send the objections to the official mail if – apece2020keyobjections@gmail.com. Candidates can also send supporting documents. If the answer key is accepted, the change will be reflected in the final answer key.

AP ECET answer key 2020: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, sche.ap.gov.in

Step 2: Click on AP ECET link on the left-hand tab

Step 3: Click on the answer key link

Step 4: Click on the subject you appeared for

Step 5: A PDF will open, download the answer key

AP ECET answer key 2020: Format to send objections

A total of 37,167 students had applied for AP ECET. Those who will clear the exam will be eligible for admission to AP-base engineering colleges. A merit list will be released and candidates will also have to take part in counselling. Seats will be allotted based on choice and merit. In 2019, the pass percentage touched 98.19 per cent.

