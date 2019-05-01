AP ECET answer key 2019: How to download, raise objections

AP ECET answer key 2019: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) has released the answer key, response sheet and question papers for the Andhra Pradesh Engineers Common Entrance Test (AP ECET 2019). Candidates can access the same from the official website, sche.ap.gov.in.

Advertising

Students are given a window to raise objections, if any, in the answer key till May 3, 2019 (Friday). The application window will be closed at 5 pm and any objections received thereafter will be rejected.

Read| Top engineering colleges in India

AP ECET answer key 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, sche.ap.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link ‘AP ECET’

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page

Step 4: Click on ‘exam paper and preliminary key’

Step 5: Click on the subject you applied for

Step 6: A PDF will open, check the answer key

Candidates need to download and study answer key and if they find any error, they will have to raise objections. Candidates will have to submit proofs supporting their claims too.

AP ECET answer key 2019: Objection format

The format shall be sent to the mail id apecet2019keyobjections@gmail.com on or before May 3, 2019 by 5 pm.