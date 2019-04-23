AP ECET 2019 hall tickets 2019 released: How to download

AP ECET 2019 hall ticket 2019: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (AP SCHE) has released the admit card or hall ticket for the Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP ECET) at its official website, sche.ap.gov.in. The exam which was earlier scheduled to be conducted on April 19, 2019 has been rescheduled for April 30, 2019 from 10 am to 1 pm.

The examination will be for 200 Marks with 200 objective type questions. The qualifying percentage marks for obtaining a rank in APECET -2019 is 25% of the aggregate marks in the four subjects (three subjects for B.Sc. Mathematics) that is. 50 marks out of a total of 200. For SC/ST candidates, there shall be no minimum qualifying marks for ranking the candidates.

AP ECET admit card 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, sche.ap.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link ‘AP ECET’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Click on ‘hall ticket download’ link

Step 5: Log-in using registration number and date of birth

Step 6: Admit card will appear

Candidates need to download the admit card or hall ticket as no one will be allowed to enter the exam hall without the same.

The result for AP ECET will be announced by May 13, 2019 (Monday). AP ECET is an entrance exam for diploma holders and graduates to get admission in state-based engineering colleges.