AP ECET 2022 Seat Allotment: Here’s how to check

AP ECET Seat Allotment 2022: Andhra Pradesh State Council Of Higher Education (APSCHE) will announce the AP ECET 2022 seat allotment result today i.e. September 16. Once released, candidates will be able to check and download the result for AP ECET seat allotment phase 1 at the official website — cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

The APCHE released the AP ECET result on August 10,while the last date to register for AP ECET counselling 2022 was September 9.

AP ECET Seat Allotment 2022: How to download

Step 1: Go to the official website — cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Step 2: Tap on “Candidate’s Login” from the menu bar displayed on the homepage.

Step 3: You will be directed to a login window.

Step 4: Key in your credentials such as registration number, hall ticket number, password, and other information.

Step 5: Now, tap on the login/submit option.

Step 6: Further, tap on the seat allocation option.

Step 7: Download and take a print out of the allotment result for further use.

Advertisement

The AP ECET 2022 seat allotment will be done on the basis of several criterion including the choices filled by the students during web-option entry.

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kakinada conducts the APECET 2022 entrance exam on behalf of APSCHE. The exam is a gateway for diploma holders of engineering technology/ pharmacy and BSc graduates to seek admission under the lateral entry scheme to the second year of BE/ BTech/ BPharmacy programmes offered at universities and AICTE/PCI approved institutions in the state of Andhra Pradesh.