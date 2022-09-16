scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 16, 2022

AP ECET 2022 Seat Allotment: Here’s how to check

AP ECET Seat Allotment 2022: Once released, candidates will be able to check and download the result for AP ECET seat allotment phase 1 at the official website — cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

AP ECET Seat Allotment 2022, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, how to check AP ECET Seat Allotment 2022, APSCHE, How to download AP ECET Seat Allotment 2022, Jawaharlal Nehru Technological UniversityThe AP ECET 2022 seat allotment will be carried out on the basis of several criterion including the choices filled by the students during web-option entry.(Representational image/unsplash.com)

AP ECET Seat Allotment 2022Andhra Pradesh State Council Of Higher Education (APSCHE) will announce the AP ECET 2022 seat allotment result today i.e. September 16. Once released, candidates will be able to check and download the result for AP ECET seat allotment phase 1 at the official website — cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

The APCHE released the AP ECET result on August 10,while the last date to register for AP ECET counselling 2022 was September 9.

Read |CUET UG 2022 Result Declared: Nearly 20,000 candidates score 100 percentile, maximum in English

AP ECET Seat Allotment 2022: How to download

Step 1: Go to the official website — cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
CM Shinde’s letter reveals: Vedanta told state to seek ‘Central Govt alig...Premium
CM Shinde’s letter reveals: Vedanta told state to seek ‘Central Govt alig...
Months after they fled war, Indian students start making the journey back...Premium
Months after they fled war, Indian students start making the journey back...
In the US’s F-16 package to Pakistan, India’s concernsPremium
In the US’s F-16 package to Pakistan, India’s concerns
How theatre director KP Suveeran’s encounters with social inequalit...Premium
How theatre director KP Suveeran’s encounters with social inequalit...

Step 2: Tap on “Candidate’s Login” from the menu bar displayed on the homepage.

Step 3: You will be directed to a login window.

Step 4: Key in your credentials such as registration number, hall ticket number, password, and other information.

Step 5: Now, tap on the login/submit option.

Step 6: Further, tap on the seat allocation option.

Step 7: Download and take a print out of the allotment result for further use.

Advertisement
Also Read |MHT CET PCB, PCM Result 2022 Declared: 13 PCM, 14 PCB candidates score 100 percentile

The AP ECET 2022 seat allotment will be done on the basis of several criterion including the choices filled by the students during web-option entry.

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kakinada conducts the  APECET 2022 entrance exam on behalf of APSCHE. The exam is a gateway for diploma holders of engineering technology/ pharmacy and BSc graduates to seek admission under the lateral entry scheme to the second year of BE/ BTech/ BPharmacy programmes offered at universities and AICTE/PCI approved institutions in the state of Andhra Pradesh.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 16-09-2022 at 12:51:22 pm
Next Story

Apple iPhone 14 series and eSIMs: How do they work, and everything else answered

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 16: Latest News
Advertisement