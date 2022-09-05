AP ECET 2022 counselling schedule announced: Here’s how to apply

AP ECET Counselling 2022: Andhra Pradesh State Council Of Higher Education (APSCHE) has announced the AP ECET 2022 counselling schedule, which will commence from September 6. Selected candidates can find the full schedule and the registration link at the official website — cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Candidates will have to complete their AP ECET counselling registration before September 9 to participate in the counselling process.

AP ECET Counselling 2022: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website — ecet-sche.aptonline.in.

Step 2: Tap the ‘registration form’ link available on the homepage.

Step 3: Candidates will have to key in credentials such as ECET hall ticket number and date of birth to login.

Step 4: After logging in, enter the required details and pay the requisite fee to register.

Step 5: Once successfully registered, download and take a printout of the registration form for further reference.

Advertisement

Candidates shortlisted on the basis of AP ECET result 2022 will be allowed for the counselling process.The candidates will have to secure at least 25 per cent of aggregate marks to be eligible to participate in the AP ECET counselling 2022. The counselling process will be followed by several rounds such as registration, choice filling, allotment of seats and reporting.

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kakinada conducts the entrance exam of APECET 2022 on behalf of APSCHE. The exam is a gateway for diploma holders of engineering technology/ pharmacy and BSc graduates to seek admission under the lateral entry scheme to the second year of BE/ BTech/ BPharmacy programmes offered at universities and AICTE/PCI approved institutions in the state of Andhra Pradesh.