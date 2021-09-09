AP ECET 2021 hall ticket released, know how to download here

JNTU Anantapur has released the AP ECET 2021 hall ticket on the official website i.e. sche.ap.gov.in/ECET/ECET. Registered candidates can download it, by logging in, with their registration number and password. The AP ECET 2021 exam is scheduled to be held on September 19, 2021. Students who are carrying the AP ECET 2021 admit card and valid ID proof, are only allowed to enter the allotted test centre.

How to download AP ECET 2021 hall ticket:

Candidates can download the hall ticket of AP ECET 2021 by following the steps below:

Step 1: First of all, visit the official website i.e. sche.ap.gov.in.

Step 2: Therein, search for the AP ECET 2021 hall ticket link and click on it.

Step 3: On doing so, the login dashboard will open. Now enter the registration number and password.

Step 4: Thereafter, the AP ECET 2021 hall ticket will appear in PDF format.

The AP ECET 2021 hall ticket comprises important details like the name of the candidate, roll number, test centre name and address, timings, reporting hour, instructions for the examination. Candidates must preserve it until the AP ECET 2021 result is announced. If there is any error, the candidates can report to the officials via helpline number 08554-234678 or email at convenorapecet2021@gmail.com.

Candidates have to reach the allotted test centre at least 1 hour before the commencement of the AP ECET examination. Given the COVID-19 situation in the country, students are also supposed to wear masks and carry a bottle of sanitiser for added safety. They are strictly prohibited from carrying electronic devices, digital watches, mobile phones, headphones, Bluetooth, pen or paper or food items etc.

The AP ECET 2021 examination is held in the computer-based mode. Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), conducts the exam, for admissions into the lateral entry admission in engineering and pharmacy courses.

The AP ECET 2021 question paper consists of 200 MCQ type questions, divided into 4 sections. The syllabus for engineering and pharmacy is separate. Candidates need to score 50 out of 200 marks, to qualify in AP ECET. However, there is no minimum qualification criterion for SC / ST category.