AP ECET 2019: Admit card date revised, check here

AP ECET 2019: The release date of the Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP ECET) has been revised. The hall ticket will now be available for download on April 20, 2019, which is scheduled on April 15. The exam date of AP ECET 2019 has also been postponed; the ECET examination will now be conducted on April 30, 2019. All the candidates who are appearing for examinations can download the admit cards from the official website, sche.ap.gov.in.

AP ECET 2019: How to download hall ticket

Step 1: Visit the official website – sche.ap.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link ‘AP ECET 2019 admit card’

Step 3: A new page will open

Step 4: Enter your registration number and date of birth

Step 5: The admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download and take a print out for further reference.

Exam pattern

A total of 200 objective-type questions will be asked in AP ECET 2019. Only those aspirants who have scored 25 per cent aggregate marks in four subjects (three subjects for B Sc Mathematics) will be able to secure rank.

AP ECET 2019

Every year, Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Ananthapur conducts the online entrance examination for admission to undergraduate programmes in the field of engineering offered by private colleges/ universities in the state of Andhra Pradesh.