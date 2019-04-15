Toggle Menu
AP ECET 2019: Admit card date revised, check herehttps://indianexpress.com/article/education/ap-ecet-2019-admit-card-date-revised-sche-ap-gov-in-5676426/

AP ECET 2019: Admit card date revised, check here

AP ECET 2019: The hall ticket will be released on April 20, 2019. The candidates can download the admit card through the official website — sche.ap.gov.in

ap ecet, ap ecet 2019 admit card, manabadi, jntu, ap ecet admit card 2018, sche.ap.gov.in, admit card download, ecet admit card
AP ECET hall ticket will be released on April 20

AP ECET 2019: The release date of the Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP ECET) has been revised. The hall ticket will now be available for download on April 20, 2019, which is scheduled on April 15. The exam date of AP ECET 2019 has also been postponed; the ECET examination will now be conducted on April 30, 2019. All the candidates who are appearing for examinations can download the admit cards from the official website, sche.ap.gov.in.

READ | Top 25 engineering colleges in India

AP ECET 2019: How to download hall ticket

Step 1: Visit the official website – sche.ap.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link ‘AP ECET 2019 admit card’

Step 3: A new page will open

VIDEO | JEE Main 2019 toppers’ success strategy

Step 4: Enter your registration number and date of birth

Step 5: The admit card will be displayed on the screen

Advertising

Step 6: Download and take a print out for further reference.

Exam pattern

A total of 200 objective-type questions will be asked in AP ECET 2019. Only those aspirants who have scored 25 per cent aggregate marks in four subjects (three subjects for B Sc Mathematics) will be able to secure rank.

AP ECET 2019

Every year, Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Ananthapur conducts the online entrance examination for admission to undergraduate programmes in the field of engineering offered by private colleges/ universities in the state of Andhra Pradesh.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 NEET admit card 2019 LIVE updates: NTA to release Hall ticket soon
2 TN HSE +2 result 2019 this week: Check date and time
3 Assam CEE 2019: Hall ticket to release today, check direct link