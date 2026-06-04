AP EAPCET Results 2026: APSCHE to declare EAMCET scorecards after Inter supplementary exams results

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has announced that the results of the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) 2026 will be released only after the declaration of the Intermediate betterment and advanced supplementary examination results conducted by the AP Board of Intermediate Education.
According to the official notification on the AP EAPCET website, the decision was taken “on the advice of higher authorities” to ensure that students appearing for supplementary and improvement exams are not disadvantaged in the admission process. AP EAPCET results, counselling dates, top colleges, check IE Education.
This move means that candidates who have attempted the betterment or advanced supplementary examinations will have their updated marks considered during the EAPCET counselling and seat allocation process. Officials stated that the synchronisation of results is aimed at providing equal opportunities to all aspirants, particularly those seeking to improve their academic scores for eligibility in professional courses.
The delay in the announcement had left many students anxious, as EAPCET results traditionally mark the beginning of the admission season for engineering, agriculture, and pharmacy courses across the state. However, education authorities emphasised that the decision was taken in the interest of fairness and transparency.
The AP EAMCET exam was conducted between May 12 and May 20, 2026. For engineering, the exam was held between May 12 and May 15 and May 18, while for agriculture and medical, the exam was conducted between May 19 and May 20, 2026. After that, the provisional answer key was opened on May 25, and the objection window was opened till May 27.
After the results are declared, the counselling process will start for eligible candidates. For that, candidates have to register for the counselling process, after which their documents will be verified. Then a mock allotment will happen, followed by which there will be a final allotment. Candidates who get into their preferred college are advised to pay the fees to secure the seat, while the rest of them can wait for the next round. The counselling process strictly happens online and is based on marks.
Students are advised to regularly check the official AP EAPCET website for updates regarding result announcements and subsequent admission procedures.