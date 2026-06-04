AP EAPCET Results 2026: APSCHE to declare EAMCET scorecards after Inter supplementary exams results

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has announced that the results of the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) 2026 will be released only after the declaration of the Intermediate betterment and advanced supplementary examination results conducted by the AP Board of Intermediate Education.

According to the official notification on the AP EAPCET website, the decision was taken “on the advice of higher authorities” to ensure that students appearing for supplementary and improvement exams are not disadvantaged in the admission process. AP EAPCET results, counselling dates, top colleges, check IE Education.

This move means that candidates who have attempted the betterment or advanced supplementary examinations will have their updated marks considered during the EAPCET counselling and seat allocation process. Officials stated that the synchronisation of results is aimed at providing equal opportunities to all aspirants, particularly those seeking to improve their academic scores for eligibility in professional courses.