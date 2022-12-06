AP EAPCET 2022: Seat allotment result for Pharmacy courses today; steps to check

AP EAPCET Pharmacy Seat Allotment Result 2022: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will today release the seat allotment result of Andhra Pradesh Engineering Agricultural and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) 2022. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the seat allotment result at the official website — eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.

The seat allotment result is specifically for the pharmacy courses that fall under the AP EAPCET 2022 exam.

AP EAPCET 2022: How to check seat allotment result

Step 1: Visit the official website — eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the link for the seat allotment list/ result.

Step 3: Key in the required credentials to login.

Step 4: The seat allotment list will be available on the screen.

Step 5: Download and save for future reference.

According to the official schedule, the counselling for the first round began on December 2. After the round 1 seat allocation list, candidates will be asked to self-report online and then physically report to the allotted colleges from December 7 to 9, 2022.