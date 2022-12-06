scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 06, 2022

AP EAPCET 2022: Seat allotment result for Pharmacy courses today; steps to check

AP EAPCET Pharmacy Seat Allotment Result 2022: Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the seat allotment result at the official website — eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.

AP EAPCET, AP EAPCET seat allotment, AP EAPCET 2022 merit listAP EAPCET: The seat allotment result is specifically for the pharmacy courses that fall under the AP EAPCET 2022 exam. (Representative image. Express Photo by Deepak Joshi)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

AP EAPCET Pharmacy Seat Allotment Result 2022: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will today release the seat allotment result of Andhra Pradesh Engineering Agricultural and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) 2022. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the seat allotment result at the official website — eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.

The seat allotment result is specifically for the pharmacy courses that fall under the AP EAPCET 2022 exam.

AP EAPCET 2022: How to check seat allotment result

Step 1: Visit the official website — eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the link for the seat allotment list/ result.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Amid show of unity, signs of discord dot Rahul yatra route in RajasthanPremium
Amid show of unity, signs of discord dot Rahul yatra route in Rajasthan
India’s G20 Presidency: Championing the Global SouthPremium
India’s G20 Presidency: Championing the Global South
Delhi Confidential: When PM Modi asked Andhra CM Jagan about the detentio...Premium
Delhi Confidential: When PM Modi asked Andhra CM Jagan about the detentio...
G20 Summit: India pitches for SDGs, digital public infra as top prioritiesPremium
G20 Summit: India pitches for SDGs, digital public infra as top priorities

Step 3: Key in the required credentials to login.

Step 4: The seat allotment list will be available on the screen.

Step 5: Download and save for future reference.

According to the official schedule, the counselling for the first round began on December 2. After the round 1 seat allocation list, candidates will be asked to self-report online and then physically report to the allotted colleges from December 7 to 9, 2022.

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 06-12-2022 at 11:06:19 am
Next Story

Akshay Kumar transforms into Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, starts shooting for Mahesh Manjrekar’s Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 06: Latest News
Advertisement
close