AP EAPCET Admit Cards 2026: Hall tickets releasing on April 28 at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

The Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) 2026 admit card will be released on April 28, 2026. The candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website at AP EAPCET – 2026–cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. To access their admit cards, the applicants need to log in to the website using their application number and their respective passwords. The test is scheduled to begin on May 12, 2026 till May 18 for the engineering stream. While for the agriculture and pharmacy courses, the examination will be conducted between May 19 and 20.
The admit card is an important document without which the candidates will not be allowed to sit for the exams. All the candidates must carry a printed copy of their hall ticket along with a valid ID proof (Aadhaar card, driving license, voter ID) to be eligible for the examination.
Step 1: Visit the official AP EAPCET website: cets.apsche.ap.gov.in
Step 2: Click on the corresponding link to download the admit card
Step 3: Enter your login credentials, that is, your application number and password
Step 4: The admit card will display on the screen
Step 5: Download and get it printed for future reference
The AP EAPCET candidates should note that the duration of the exam will be three hours, and it will take place in two shifts. The morning shift will begin from 9 am to 12:00 pm, while the afternoon shift will commence from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm. All the candidates must report to their respective AP EAPCET examination centres at least two hours prior to the commencement of the test to complete their verification process.
The AP EAPCET will comprise 160 questions from topics across mathematics, chemistry and physics, with each question carrying 1 mark. There will be no negative marking for any incorrect answer or unattempted question. The paper will be available in two languages – English and Telugu.
AP EAPCET is a state-level, computer-based test conducted by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Kakinada, on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE). The exam helps students to get into professional courses in agriculture, science and pharmacy streams.
After the conclusion of the exam, the authorities will release the answer key on May 23, 2026. The candidates can raise objections, if any, till May 25, 2026, after which the results will be announced on June 1, 2026.