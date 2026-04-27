AP EAPCET Admit Cards 2026: Hall tickets releasing on April 28 at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

The candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website at AP EAPCET - 2026--cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

The Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) 2026 admit card will be released on April 28, 2026. The candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website at AP EAPCET – 2026–cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. To access their admit cards, the applicants need to log in to the website using their application number and their respective passwords. The test is scheduled to begin on May 12, 2026 till May 18 for the engineering stream. While for the agriculture and pharmacy courses, the examination will be conducted between May 19 and 20.

The admit card is an important document without which the candidates will not be allowed to sit for the exams. All the candidates must carry a printed copy of their hall ticket along with a valid ID proof (Aadhaar card, driving license, voter ID) to be eligible for the examination.