Thursday, Dec 01, 2022

AP EAPCET 2022 spot admissions schedule released, check here

APEAPCET 2022 Spot Admissions: Interested and eligible candidates can check the schedule at the official website– eapcet-sche.aptonline.in

AP EAPCET 2022: The spot admission began from today with internal sliding round (Express Photo by Jasbir Malhi/ Representative Image)

AP EAPCET 2022 Spot Admissions: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) recently released the schedule for spot admissions round for Andhra Pradesh Engineering Agricultural and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) 2022. Interested and eligible candidates can check the schedule at the official website– eapcet-sche.aptonline.in

APCHE began the spot admissions from today with the internal sliding round. The round will conclude on December 2. It will be followed by deriving spot vacancies from December 3 to 8. The last date for uploading spot admission on the web portal is from December 4 to 8, after that a late fees of Rs 2000 per day from December 9 to 12 will be charged.

The candidates who qualified for AP EAPCET 2022 will have to pay Rs 1200 as processing fee and candidates who did not appear or qualify for AP EAPCET 2022 will have to pay Rs 1800. The payment has to be made via online mode

The documents required by the candidates for verification are:

– Qualifying examination marks memos and provisional pass certificate

– SSC marks or equivalent

– Intermediate vocational candidates shall have passed Bridge course in Mathematics / Biological

– Sciences and Physical Sciences conducted by Board of Intermediate Education, AP

– Study Certificate

– Residence Certificate(if applicable)

– Caste Certificate(if applicable)

– Aaadhar number(not mandatory)

– EWS certificate( if applicable

The uploading of spot admission in the web portal should be done by December 7. A print out shall be taken out once the details of the candidates are uploaded on the portal and the list shall be signed by the principal. Candidates who will get admission in the spot admission round will not be eligible for tuition fee reimbursement.

First published on: 01-12-2022 at 03:23:45 pm
