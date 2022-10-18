scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 18, 2022

AP EAPCET 2022: Final phase of web counselling for BE, BTech courses to begin on October 19; check steps to register

AP EAMCET 2022: The web counselling for final phase will begin on October 19 and end on October 23. Candidates can fill register on the official website– eapcet-sche.aptonline.in

eapcet-sche.aptonline.in, AP EAMCET, AP EAMCET 2022, AP EAPCET 2022, AP EAPCET 2022, AP EAPCET 2022 web counselling schedule, AP EAPCET 2022 web counselling to begin on October 19AP EAPCET 2022: The students who appeared for the first round of counselling do not have the processing fee again (Express Photo/Representative Image)

AP EAPCET 2022: AP EAPCET (previously known as AP EAMCET) will tomorrow begin the web counselling for the final phase of BE, BTech admissions. Candidates can register on the official website — eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.

The registration window and certificate verification will be conducted from October 19 to 21. Candidates will be able to exercise web options from October 19 till 22. Students will be able to change options on October 23. After that, seats will be allotted on October 26 and candidates will be given time from October 26 till 32 to to report to allotted institutes.

AP EAPCET 2022: How to register for web counselling

Step 1: Go to the official website — eapcet-sche.aptonline.in

Step 2: Click on the link ‘final phase of registration for BE, BTech courses’.

Step 3: Enter your credentials such as application number, password, etc.

Step 4: Once registered, upload the necessary documents.

Step 5: Save and submit the application form. Then, pay the fees and download for future reference

Candidates who have qualified and are eligible for AP EAPCET 2022, and participated in the first phase of counselling, can exercise their option afresh for the leftover seats which are now available. Those candidates need not pay the processing fee once again.

Additionally, candidates who did not participate in the first phase of counselling have been directed to get their documents verified in the final phase.

First published on: 18-10-2022 at 03:13:28 pm
